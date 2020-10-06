Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUM. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

SUM opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 182,581 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 295,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 680,260 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

