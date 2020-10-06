Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 23,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 48,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

