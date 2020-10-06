Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 84,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 130,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

