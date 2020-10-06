Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Shares of Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

