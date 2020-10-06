Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.