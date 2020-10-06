Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Oct 6th, 2020

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

