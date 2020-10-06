IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

