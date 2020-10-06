KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) were up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 5,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.67.

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

