Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Trading Up 1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 2,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

