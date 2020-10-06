Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Trading 0.9% Higher

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings (LON:DFCH) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71). 55,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 14,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.87. The company has a current ratio of 29.54, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.88.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile (LON:DFCH)

Distribution Finance Capital Ltd offers additional working capital to product manufacturers, distributors and dealer networks. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom. The company operates as a subsidiary of TruFin plc. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LSE:DFCH) operates independently of TruFin plc as of May 8, 2019.

