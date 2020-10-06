DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Shares Up 0.2%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $26.73. 10,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiamondPeak stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondPeak were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

