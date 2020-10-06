TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Trading 27.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

TechCare Corp. (OTCMKTS:TECR)’s stock price traded up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in Israel, the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

