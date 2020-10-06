Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $11.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.