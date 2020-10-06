Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $473.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $487.60 million. Saia reported sales of $468.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

SAIA opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

