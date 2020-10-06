Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) & LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Head-To-Head Review

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Media Technology and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and LRAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 14.30 -$10.88 million N/A N/A LRAD $26.31 million 7.82 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -105.17

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats Integrated Media Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

