Financial Comparison: Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) vs. Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Ultrapar Participacoes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultrapar Participacoes is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 0.29% 2.52% 0.76% Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Cheniere Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $21.70 billion 0.18 $94.65 million $0.15 22.93 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.54 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.92

Cheniere Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultrapar Participacoes. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,218 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the North, Northeast, and Southeast regions of Brazil. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.