Head to Head Contrast: Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Montague International (NYSE:MIHL)

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Montague International alerts:

Montague International has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Montague International and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A Boeing -4.27% -3.08% -2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montague International and Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boeing $76.56 billion 1.26 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -49.34

Montague International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Montague International and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A Boeing 5 14 9 0 2.14

Boeing has a consensus price target of $208.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Montague International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boeing beats Montague International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services, principally. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Montague International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montague International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.