ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Trading Down 1.4%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 28,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 89,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 421,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

