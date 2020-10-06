NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 203,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 154.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

