Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $407.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

