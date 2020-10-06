Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

