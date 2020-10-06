ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BCRHF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Down 1.4%
ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Down 1.4%
NeoPhotonics Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities
NeoPhotonics Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities
Altabancorp Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Altabancorp Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Arrow Electronics Upgraded at ValuEngine
Arrow Electronics Upgraded at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance to Hold
Cleveland-Cliffs Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Cleveland-Cliffs Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report