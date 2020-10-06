ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) to Hold

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
BCRHF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.