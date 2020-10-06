Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CLF stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,057,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 640,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 888,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 283,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

