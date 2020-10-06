Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 225,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.