Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.
Shares of CMC stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
