Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE ELP opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

