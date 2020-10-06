ValuEngine Lowers Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Hold

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.00.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

