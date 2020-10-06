Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 59.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

