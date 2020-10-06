DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

