DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DMTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.74. DermTech has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,420 shares of company stock valued at $123,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 149.9% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 71,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.