ValuEngine Downgrades DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) to Hold

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTRK opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

