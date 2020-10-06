ValuEngine Downgrades DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTRK opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. DATATRAK International has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Down 1.4%
ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Down 1.4%
NeoPhotonics Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities
NeoPhotonics Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities
Altabancorp Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Altabancorp Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Arrow Electronics Upgraded at ValuEngine
Arrow Electronics Upgraded at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance to Hold
Cleveland-Cliffs Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Cleveland-Cliffs Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report