Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 741,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Essent Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,221,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 212,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.