Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Nierenberg acquired 145,250 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 244,630 shares of company stock valued at $580,856. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.