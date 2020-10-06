Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

