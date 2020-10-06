Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.
Shares of GFED stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
