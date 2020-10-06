GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

NYSE:GME opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.08. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

