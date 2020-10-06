Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

