NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NREF opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,886.78, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

