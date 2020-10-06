NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NREF opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1,886.78, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
