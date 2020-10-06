Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

