Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

MNK stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

