Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Nautilus stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nautilus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

