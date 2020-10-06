Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,112 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 612,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 30,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.