Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.30. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $81,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,940,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.