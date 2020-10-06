Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

RM opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $206.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 27.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

