Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of MTOR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.36. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,596,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 286,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 219,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

