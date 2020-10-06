ValuEngine Downgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Buy

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.