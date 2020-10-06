Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

MBUU stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

