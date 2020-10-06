DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) Shares Down 25.3%

Shares of DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4G) were down 25.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Approximately 7,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.62.

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.