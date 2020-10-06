iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 120,114 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.