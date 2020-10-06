ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Trading 1.8% Higher

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 28,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 51,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDOG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter.

