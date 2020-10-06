STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 4.8%

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. 12,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 79,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

