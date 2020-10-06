KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.45

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news sentiment score of 1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

KKR stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

