Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 1,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91.

In other Mind Gym news, insider Richard Steele sold 20,944 shares of Mind Gym stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £21,362.88 ($27,914.39).

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

